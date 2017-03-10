Rail service shut down in North County over weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Another weekend-long shutdown of the northern San Diego County coastal rail corridor is scheduled to begin Friday, according to the North County Transit District.

The last two southbound Amtrak runs of the night from Los Angeles will terminate in Oceanside. There will be no Amtrak or Coaster train service south of Oceanside on Saturday or Sunday.

Amtrak will offer ticketed passengers a bus ride between Oceanside and San Diego. There will be no specific bus replacement for the Coaster. However, the NCTD's Route 101 bus or a Metropolitan Transit System bus can be used as a replacement.

Workers will use the time to bring improvements to the Oceanside Transit Center, including a new canopy, wiring and track; install a pedestrian undercrossing at the San Elijo Lagoon; continue the replacement of two bridges at the Los Penasquitos Lagoon; and put in drainage systems in the Morena District.

Service will resume Monday morning, though passengers should be aware that trains could run as long as 15 minutes behind schedule, according to the NCTD.

The agency also cautioned pedestrians and drivers that while passenger train service will be suspended for the weekend, other vehicles and equipment will still use the rails and adjoining areas.