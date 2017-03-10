Rail service shut down in North County over weekend - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Rail service shut down in North County over weekend

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Another weekend-long shutdown of the northern San Diego County coastal rail corridor is scheduled to begin Friday, according to the North County Transit District.

The last two southbound Amtrak runs of the night from Los Angeles will terminate in Oceanside. There will be no Amtrak or Coaster train service south of Oceanside on Saturday or Sunday.

Amtrak will offer ticketed passengers a bus ride between Oceanside and San Diego. There will be no specific bus replacement for the Coaster. However, the NCTD's Route 101 bus or a Metropolitan Transit System bus can be used as a replacement.

Workers will use the time to bring improvements to the Oceanside Transit Center, including a new canopy, wiring and track; install a pedestrian undercrossing at the San Elijo Lagoon; continue the replacement of two bridges at the Los Penasquitos Lagoon; and put in drainage systems in the Morena District.

Service will resume Monday morning, though passengers should be aware that trains could run as long as 15 minutes behind schedule, according to the NCTD.

The agency also cautioned pedestrians and drivers that while passenger train service will be suspended for the weekend, other vehicles and equipment will still use the rails and adjoining areas.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.