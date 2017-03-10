San Diego Central Library to host "Human Library" event Saturday - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Central Library to host "Human Library" event Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — This Saturday at the San Diego Central Library, guests can "check out" a living human being and learn their story instead of a book.

Patrons will be able to "borrow" someone for a 15-minute conversation Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

``Libraries are a place for learning, whether it's from words on a page or through a person sharing their experience,'' said Library Director Misty Jones. ``We strive to foster a safe and engaging environment for open dialogue. This project fits perfectly with our mission of inspiring lifelong learning through connections to knowledge and each other.''

The  people, or "titles" available to speak with are all volunteers with interesting stories to tell. Among these "titles" are a suicide-attempt survivor, a transgender person, a triple amputee, a Muslim, an online journalist, a domestic violence victim, an anarchist and a person who is blind.

The original concept began in Denmark in the year 2000 as an anti-violence campaign. The "Human Library concept has since evolved into an international movement. San Diego organizers hope the event will foster respect and understanding among residents of the city.

``Diversity and inclusion are part of the fabric of San Diego's identity, and this project is a reminder of that,'' said Joel Day, executive director of the city's Human Relations Commission.

``Everybody has a story to tell, and just like a book, we shouldn't judge somebody by their cover -- we must get to know them, empathize and
understand their point of view,'' Day said. ``This is the key to a city that is socially cohesive and resilient to hate.''

A library card is not required for entry and the event will take place on the 9th floor of the library.

