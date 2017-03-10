Nighttime construction begins Sunday along Interstate 5 in Encinitas and Solana Beach

SAN DIEGO — On Sunday work will begin to re-stripe Interstate 5 (I-5) and install concrete barriers between Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach and Birmingham Drive in Encinitas as part of the Build NCC project to extend the carpool lanes on the freeway.

The work will be conducted Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. and will continue for approximately three weeks.

Motorists can expect intermittent overnight lane and ramp closures, and reduced shoulder and lane widths during construction. Lane widths will be restored once work has been completed in 2021.

Drivers should anticipate possible traffic delays and allow more time to reach their destination. ‘Be Work Zone Alert’, ‘Move Over’ a lane when safe to do so and slow down when highway workers are present with amber lights flashing.

During construction, SANDAG has expanded its Freeway Service Patrol program, which is a free service that improves safety for stranded motorists and reduces traffic congestion during peak hours. If you find yourself in need of assistance, call “511,” and ask for “Roadside Assistance.”

Build NCC is the first phase of construction of the North Coast Corridor (NCC) Program. Construction on Build NCC began in early 2017 and will be complete by 2021.

For the latest updates on Build NCC, please visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/BuildNCC, call the construction hotline at (844) NCC-0050, email the project team atBuildNCC@KeepSanDiegoMoving.com, or follow @BuildNCC on Twitter.