SDPD searches Southcrest Park for evidence in investigation of shooting death of Officer De Guzman

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Claims by SoccerCity investors that there is a conflict of interest in the redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley was disputed by San Diego State University officials Sunday.More>>
Claims by SoccerCity investors that there is a conflict of interest in the redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley was disputed by San Diego State University officials Sunday.More>>
A small liquor store in Sun City just 70 miles north of San Diego has sold one of the biggest lottery tickets in U.S. lottery history: a Powerball ticket worth an estimated $448 million before taxes.More>>
A small liquor store in Sun City just 70 miles north of San Diego has sold one of the biggest lottery tickets in U.S. lottery history: a Powerball ticket worth an estimated $448 million before taxes.More>>
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C. this week to campaign for open and free trade between the U.S. and Mexico, his office announced.More>>
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C. this week to campaign for open and free trade between the U.S. and Mexico, his office announced.More>>
Two men were shot, one fatally, during a late night altercation with two other men at the Horton Plaza shopping mall downtown, according to San Diego police homicide detectives.More>>
Two men were shot, one fatally, during a late night altercation with two other men at the Horton Plaza shopping mall downtown, according to San Diego police homicide detectives.More>>
Three U.S. soldiers were killed and another was wounded Saturday when an Afghan army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, an Afghan official said.More>>
Three U.S. soldiers were killed and another was wounded Saturday when an Afghan army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, an Afghan official said.More>>
Carlsbad Police arrested a Carlsbad man hiding in the attic of a home who is responsible for breaking into multiple Carlsbad houses.More>>
Carlsbad Police arrested a Carlsbad man hiding in the attic of a home who is responsible for breaking into multiple Carlsbad houses.More>>
A marijuana dispensary in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday according to San Diego police.More>>
A marijuana dispensary in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday according to San Diego police.More>>
The streets of Casa de Oro in Spring Valley were cleaned by volunteers for an annual neighborhood clean-up Saturday.More>>
The streets of Casa de Oro in Spring Valley were cleaned by volunteers for an annual neighborhood clean-up Saturday.More>>
Naval Base Coronado issued a noise and training alert Saturday that will be in effect every day next week near San Diego Bay, beginning Sunday.More>>
Naval Base Coronado issued a noise and training alert Saturday that will be in effect every day next week near San Diego Bay, beginning Sunday.More>>
A dog-friendly event in Santee took place Saturday to raise funds for a nonprofit that recruits volunteers to take care of pets for military members.More>>
A dog-friendly event in Santee took place Saturday to raise funds for a nonprofit that recruits volunteers to take care of pets for military members.More>>