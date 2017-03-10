Pink slip notices delivered to 1,400 SDUSD employees

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Teachers in the San Diego Unified School District are beginning to receive their pink slips as part of the district's budget cuts.

The district says 1,400 pink slips went out Friday, but that doesn't mean some won't be hired back.

Those notices are in an effort to address the district's projected $124 million budget shortfall.

Superintendent Cindy Marten said the reductions wouldn't effect classroom size, but several teachers protested that any drastic cut would affect the students.

The last few school board meetings were packed with teachers and staff opposed to cuts affecting nearly every program and service in the district, cuts that would eliminate nearly 100 P.E. teachers, over 150 special education teachers, 50 school counselors, music teachers, noon duty assistants and vice principals, among other group.s

Kindergarten teacher Samantha Brown said getting her pink slip was a huge disappointment.

"It's really hard I think to go back into the classroom after you receive a notice like that and it's hard now to teach for the rest of the year not knowing what's coming for me in the future. I think a lot of educators feel undervalued and not appreciated in the choice of our career I think. I think the job we do everyday is extremely important and to be treated in a way that makes you I don't know ... it makes you feel not valued," Brown said.

Brown hopes to be asked back next year. Some layoffs may be rescinded since the state budget is not yet finalized, which could mean there will be more money for state schools than previously thought.

It's also unclear how many teachers might be enticed to take the early retirement package, which could make room for other, newer teachers to stay or be rehired.