Pedestrian struck and killed by driver in Vista

VISTA (KUSI) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Vista while attempting to cross four lanes of traffic on South Santa Fe Ave. 

At approximately 7:45 p.m., a 31-year-old male from Vista was driving his 1996 SAAB 900S southbound near the address of 1526 South Santa Fe Ave. in Vista. 

At the same time a 38-year-old male from San Diego was walking with his adult male friend westbound across all 4 of the north and southbound lanes of South Santa Fe Ave.

After making it to the southbound side of the roadway in the #2 lane the 38-year-old male was struck by the SAAB and pushed onto the sidewalk area near the road.  The 38-year-old male was killed instantly.  

The other adult male pedestrian went to a nearby business for help then fled the scene.  

The driver of the SAAB remained on scene and cooperated with officers.  DUI was not suspected.  He was uninjured, interviewed at the scene and released. At this time no charges are pending on the driver.

The collision remains under investigation.

