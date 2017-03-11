Congressman Darrell Issa answers questions about proposed health - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Congressman Darrell Issa answers questions about proposed healthcare bill at town hall meeting

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Congressman Darrell Issa answered questions regarding the new proposed national healthcare bill and other pressing issues at a packed town hall meeting Saturday.

Issa's town hall meeting was one of several that took place Saturday, Congressman Duncan Hunter and Congresswoman Susan Davis also held town hall meetings Saturday.

These meetings stem from the American Health Care Act bill recently proposed by Congress as a replacement to the Affordable Care Act, which has caused a groundswell of both support and opposition.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.