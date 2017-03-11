Congressman Darrell Issa answers questions about proposed healthcare bill at town hall meeting

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Congressman Darrell Issa answered questions regarding the new proposed national healthcare bill and other pressing issues at a packed town hall meeting Saturday.

Issa's town hall meeting was one of several that took place Saturday, Congressman Duncan Hunter and Congresswoman Susan Davis also held town hall meetings Saturday.

These meetings stem from the American Health Care Act bill recently proposed by Congress as a replacement to the Affordable Care Act, which has caused a groundswell of both support and opposition.