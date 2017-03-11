Congressman Duncan Hunter holds town hall meeting in Ramona

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
UC San Diego released a study showing that tumor cells produce a stress signal during chemotherapy, which in turn recruits immune system cells for help.
These are the same cells that are supposed to protect the body from abnormal cells. However, this communication not only helps tumor cells survive chemo, but allows the cells to actually grow in adverse conditions.
Doctor Maurizio Zanetti, a UC San Diego Tumor Immunologist who led the study, joined KUSI.More>>
UC San Diego released a study showing that tumor cells produce a stress signal during chemotherapy, which in turn recruits immune system cells for help.
These are the same cells that are supposed to protect the body from abnormal cells. However, this communication not only helps tumor cells survive chemo, but allows the cells to actually grow in adverse conditions.
Doctor Maurizio Zanetti, a UC San Diego Tumor Immunologist who led the study, joined KUSI.More>>
The people behind the SoccerCity initiative were responding Monday to a new assessment of how much Qualcomm Stadium is worth.More>>
The people behind the SoccerCity initiative were responding Monday to a new assessment of how much Qualcomm Stadium is worth.More>>
The San Diego region will need nearly 73,000 new apartment units by 2030 to keep up with demand, according to a study released Monday by the National Multifamily Housing Council and the National Apartment Association.More>>
The San Diego region will need nearly 73,000 new apartment units by 2030 to keep up with demand, according to a study released Monday by the National Multifamily Housing Council and the National Apartment Association.More>>
The San Diego City Council Monday voted against a call for a special election in November to vote on Mayor Kevin Faulconer's plan to raise hotel room taxes to pay for expansion of the convention center, street repairs and homeless programs.More>>
The San Diego City Council Monday voted against a call for a special election in November to vote on Mayor Kevin Faulconer's plan to raise hotel room taxes to pay for expansion of the convention center, street repairs and homeless programs.More>>
Authorities Monday released the name of a 43-year-old active-duty Navy man killed over the weekend in an apparently unprovoked shooting at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall that also left the victim's cousin wounded.More>>
Authorities Monday released the name of a 43-year-old active-duty Navy man killed over the weekend in an apparently unprovoked shooting at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall that also left the victim's cousin wounded.More>>
Carlsbad Police arrested a Carlsbad man hiding in the attic of a home who is responsible for breaking into multiple Carlsbad houses.More>>
Carlsbad Police arrested a Carlsbad man hiding in the attic of a home who is responsible for breaking into multiple Carlsbad houses.More>>
A marijuana dispensary in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday according to San Diego police.More>>
A marijuana dispensary in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday according to San Diego police.More>>
The streets of Casa de Oro in Spring Valley were cleaned by volunteers for an annual neighborhood clean-up Saturday.More>>
The streets of Casa de Oro in Spring Valley were cleaned by volunteers for an annual neighborhood clean-up Saturday.More>>
Naval Base Coronado issued a noise and training alert Saturday that will be in effect every day next week near San Diego Bay, beginning Sunday.More>>
Naval Base Coronado issued a noise and training alert Saturday that will be in effect every day next week near San Diego Bay, beginning Sunday.More>>
A dog-friendly event in Santee took place Saturday to raise funds for a nonprofit that recruits volunteers to take care of pets for military members.More>>
A dog-friendly event in Santee took place Saturday to raise funds for a nonprofit that recruits volunteers to take care of pets for military members.More>>