Congressman Duncan Hunter holds town hall meeting in Ramona

RAMONA (KUSI) — Congressman Duncan Hunter held a town hall meeting in Ramona Saturday to address questions from constituents.

Hunter was asked questions about current topics ranging from his thoughts on President Donald Trump's relationship with Russia to his stance on Planned Parenthood funding. 

Th event was met with large groups of both supporters and protesters at the packed Ramona Main Stage. This one of of three town hall meetings to take place in San Diego Saturday. Congressman Darrell Issa and Congresswoman Susan Davis also held town hall meetings Saturday.

It was estimated that approximately 1,000 people attended the event, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Despite the large crowds and protesters, no arrests were made and it was a peaceful affair, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

