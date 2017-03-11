Tow truck procession was held in honor of fellow driver

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Over 100 tow trucks were present for a procession to remember Fred Griffith, a tow truck driver who was struck and killed by a DUI suspect while on the job.

On February 23, Griffith was struck by a repeat DUI offender who was driving on a suspended license and was allegedly drunk when he chose to drive on the shoulder of State Route 52. Griffith died on-scene of injuries inflicted and not too far from where he resided.

"The San Diego towing and recovery community is still reeling over the loss of our friend and colleague, Fred Griffith, a well-known heavy-duty, tow operator, who was a prominent and well-liked personality in the local towing and recovery industry for more than 20-years. Fred Griffith operated one of San Diego’s largest big-rig wreckers and was a familiar face and outstanding talent when working heavy-duty and semi related tows and recoveries. Fred was known through Southern California as a safety instructor who taught tow truck safety to his fellow towers at San Diego’s RoadOne Towing. His death underlines the dangers that tow operators face every day. We’re asking that San Diego’s motorists’ slow-down and move-over so to give towers and all first responders the room to help motorists in peril," according to a press release from RoadOne Towing’s.