Susan Davis hosts town hall meeting at SDSU

Susan Davis hosts town hall meeting at SDSU

SDSU (KUSI) — Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego, held a town hall meeting at SDSU Saturday for constituents.

Davis' town hall meeting in the Aztec Student Union was considerably more subdued than Congressmen Darrell Issa and Duncan Hunter's respective town hall meetings that occurred Saturday.  

During her opening remarks, she said Americans and elected officials in Washington seemed to be more focused on Trump and not the issues.

``We've been so busy defending against terrible executive orders and worrying about the latest, dangerous, 3 a.m. tweet, that we tend to lose focus, really, on the most important issues in front of us, which continue to be jobs and our economy,'' Davis said. ``I think that the president has muddled the waters to distract us from the fact that he's not helping us address the challenges that we face and frankly, I find that frightening.''

Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, has a town hall meeting scheduled for Monday evening in the Clairemont High School Auditorium from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Clairemont Mesa.

