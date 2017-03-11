Closure lifted for portion of Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — Some areas of the Imperial Beach shoreline have been cleared to open to the public following a 143 million-gallon sewage spill from Tijuana.

The Department of Environmental Health has tested and lifted the water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline.This includes the beach-line from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue in Imperial Beach.

Recent water quality testing conducted by DEH confirms that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting these beaches. This area was recently closed to water contact due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States. The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

Related Link: Imperial Beach Council member Mark West discusses Tijuana sewage spill

The sewage spill began on February 6 and lasted for 17 days.

Last week, The United States and Mexican Commissioners of the International Boundary and Water Commission agreed to investigate the cause of the sewage spill.

For more information on the Tijuana River, please call the U.S. International Boundary & Water Commission at 619-662-7600.

Related Links

Coronado beach opens Sunday after Tijuana sewage spill

U.S. and Mexican officials agree to work together to investigate sewage contamination in south San Diego

Council member Alvarez, Mayor Dedina to take action against sewage contamination from Tijuana