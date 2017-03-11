Closure lifted for Imperial Beach shoreline - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Closure lifted for portion of Imperial Beach

Posted: Updated:

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — Some areas of the Imperial Beach shoreline have been cleared to open to the public following a 143 million-gallon sewage spill from Tijuana.

The Department of Environmental Health has tested and lifted the water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline.This includes the beach-line from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue in Imperial Beach.

Recent water quality testing conducted by DEH confirms that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting these beaches. This area was recently closed to water contact due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States. The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

Related Link: Imperial Beach Council member Mark West discusses Tijuana sewage spill

The sewage spill began on February 6 and lasted for 17 days. 

Last week, The United States and Mexican Commissioners of the International Boundary and Water Commission agreed to investigate the cause of the sewage spill.

For more information on the Tijuana River, please call the U.S. International Boundary & Water Commission at 619-662-7600.

Related Links

Coronado beach opens Sunday after Tijuana sewage spill

U.S. and Mexican officials agree to work together to investigate sewage contamination in south San Diego

Council member Alvarez, Mayor Dedina to take action against sewage contamination from Tijuana

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.