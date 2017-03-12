Fire breaks out beneath home in Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - Ten people were expelled from their home Sunday do to a fire that broke out beneath the home's floor Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 3000 block of Dardaina Drive at about 8:45 a.m., after a man in the two-story house called 911 to report the smoke, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

Their were seven children and three adults in the home at the time. According to Munoz three people suffered smoke inhalation but did not need to be hospitalized.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, however only the house's sub-flooring caught fire, Munoz said.

The displaced residents were assisted in a search for temporary housing by The Red Cross.