Hit and run in Bay Park leaves man with fractured a skull

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The mayor stripped money from three of the majority Democrat districts in his veto and the council will now attempt to restore those funds by overriding the veto.More>>
The mayor stripped money from three of the majority Democrat districts in his veto and the council will now attempt to restore those funds by overriding the veto.More>>
A wildfire blackened dozens of open acres in the southern reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday afternoon.More>>
A wildfire blackened dozens of open acres in the southern reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday afternoon.More>>
The City Council is scheduled today to try to attempt to override Mayor Kevin Faulconer's action last week to restore $5 million in
special election funding to the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The City Council is scheduled Tuesday to try to attempt to override Mayor Kevin Faulconer's action last week to restore $5 million in
special election funding to the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Twenty-one wounded veterans will be taking on a new challenge, sailing, right here in the waters of San Diego, June 13-15, 2017. They won't just be going for a boat ride, these men and women will be participating in an intense three-day course to learn how to sail on their own, despite their injuries.
The Warrior Sailing Program, free for participants, is a partnership of the Armed Forces YMCA and San Diego Yacht Club.More>>
Twenty-one wounded veterans will be taking on a new challenge, sailing, right here in the waters of San Diego, June 13-15, 2017. They won't just be going for a boat ride, these men and women will be participating in an intense three-day course to learn how to sail on their own, despite their injuries.
The Warrior Sailing Program, free for participants, is a partnership of the Armed Forces YMCA and San Diego Yacht Club.More>>
A fiery crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Route 52 in the Clairemont area left two motorists dead early Tuesday authorities said.More>>
A fiery crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Route 52 in the Clairemont area left two motorists dead early Tuesday authorities said.More>>
A San Diego police motorcycle officer suffered broken bones in a motorcycle crash Tuesday on the 805 Freeway in University City.More>>
A San Diego police motorcycle officer suffered broken bones in a motorcycle crash Tuesday on the 805 Freeway in University City.More>>
A 52-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing an acquaintance whose body turned up in an East County field nearly 31 years ago pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.More>>
A 52-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing an acquaintance whose body turned up in an East County field nearly 31 years ago pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.More>>
Bank of America will pay nearly $2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging it violated state law by failing to timely disclose its automatic recording of phone calls with members of the public, San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis announced Tuesday.More>>
Bank of America will pay nearly $2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging it violated state law by failing to timely disclose its automatic recording of phone calls with members of the public, San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis announced Tuesday.More>>
An investigation was underway Tuesday into a home invasion robbery in the Teralta neighborhood in which two residents were tied up while thieves ransacked their house, police said.More>>
An investigation was underway Tuesday into a home invasion robbery in the Teralta neighborhood in which two residents were tied up while thieves ransacked their house, police said.More>>
An underage DUI suspect allegedly abandoned her car Tuesday after it became submerged in the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad and was arrested nearby shortly afterward.More>>
An underage DUI suspect allegedly abandoned her car Tuesday after it became submerged in the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad and was arrested nearby shortly afterward.More>>