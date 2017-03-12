Hit and run in Bay Park leaves man with fractured a skull

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego Police are on the lookout for a man involved in a hit and run incident in Bay Park.

Saturday night at 6:41 p.m. an elderly man was seriously injured when a 2003 Nissan Altima pulled out of a mobile home and struck him. The incident took place on the 1300 block of Knoxville Street.

The man was either, crossing, walking on, or standing in the roadway when he was hit by the gray or silver car.

The car may have a license plate number of 6PBX536 with damage to the front right side. The driver was described as possibly a Hispanic man in his 20s, 5 feet-6 inches with thin, black hair and wearing a dark blue baseball cap and white t-shirt.

The victim's name was not released by police, He was taken to a hospital with a fractured skull and other injuries considered to be life-threatening, Heims said.