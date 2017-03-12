Giant wildflower bloom in Borrego Springs prompts traffic advisory

BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) —The San Diego County Sheriff's department has issued a traffic advisory in response to the massive number of people in search of the blooming desert wildflower in Borrego Springs.

"The recent rain storms have created quite a sight in the Borrego Springs area, a desert wildflower bloom that hasn't been this vibrant in years,'' Sgt. Brian Jenkins said. "The bloom is also attracting huge crowds which has lead to traffic problems on roadways in and around Borrego Springs.''

The sheriff's Rural Command issued tips for anyone planning a trip to Borrego Springs to see the wildflower bloom in the coming weeks.

Follow all instructions given by sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies related to the traffic situation in Borrego Springs

Try visiting the area during the week when there are fewer crowds

If you plan on visiting during a weekend, expect traffic delays up to several hours on roads leading in and out of Borrego Springs

Do not stop your vehicle in the middle of the road. Find a legal spot to park on the side of the road or in a parking lot

Respect private property. Anyone caught damaging or parking on private property will be cited

Pick up any trash you have and dispose of it properly

Come prepared by bringing plenty of water, food/snacks and make sure your cell phone is fully charged

Check the pressure on your vehicle's tires before the drive out to Borrego Springs

In the event of an emergency, dial 911 or call the sheriff's department at (858) 565-5200

"The Sheriff's Department thanks everyone for their cooperation and patience while dealing with the traffic in Borrego Springs,'' Jenkins said. "Enjoy the wildflower bloom and stay safe.''