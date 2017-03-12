Shots fired on La Mesa freeway leaving one man injured

LA MESA (KUSI) — An unknown assailant opened fire from his car to another car Sunday, leaving one man injured.

According to California Highway Patrol officials, the suspect shot at least five rounds into the other vehicle, leaving a 20-year-old man from Lancaster injured.

The incident happened on Interstate 8 near Fletcher Parkway. The freeway was closed for three hours today as investigators looked for evidence.

The victim was in the right rear seat of a 2005 Infiniti Q45 traveling east in the fast lane of Interstate 8 near Fletcher Parkway at about 4 a.m. when he was shot in the right shoulder, according to Officer Kevin Pearlstein.

``An unknown type vehicle pulled up alongside in the number two lane. An occupant or occupants from the vehicle opened fire on the Infiniti with a minimum of 5 rounds being discharged,'' Pearlstein said. ``The driver of the Infiniti swerved to the left and struck the center divider wall. No other occupants were struck by gunfire.''

The car was being driven by a 20-year-old San Diego man, with a 20-year- old El Cajon woman in the front passenger seat. A 23-year-old San Diego woman was the left rear passenger, according to Pearlstein.

They had stopped at the Denny's Restaurant at 70th Street, near the freeway, in an unsuccessful attempt to fix a right rear window that had become stuck in the down position, Pearlstein said.

They had just left the parking lot and got back on the freeway when the attack occurred.

The gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego with non-life threatening injuries.

No information on the suspect vehicle was released. The CHP asked anyone with information to contact them at the El Cajon Area Office at (619) 401-2000.