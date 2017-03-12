Protest announced tonight at San Diego International Airport in - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Protest announced tonight at San Diego International Airport in response to President Trump's immigration order

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A protest has been announced for Sunday night at the San Diego International Airport in response to President Donald trump's new immigration order.

The group, San Diego Indivisible Downtown, plans to host the protest at 6 p.m.in front of the International Terminal.

The event was announced on the group's Facebook page, showing more than 150 plan to participate, while almost 600 were listed as interested. The post referred to the Trump executive order as ``The Muslim Ban 2.0.''

``He calls it 'fantastic,' however, it is just as repulsive and as unconstitutional as the first one,'' the post said. ``We will be gathering again for a peaceful, but impactful protest that aims to send a message that a Muslim Ban 2.0 is not ok.''

The protest's theme is no ban, no wall and urges protesters to come together to stand up against the ban and stand in solidarity with their Muslim and refugee brothers and sisters.

``The president of the U.S. needs to be effective in bringing the country and the people together,'' the post said. ``However, all that Trump has done is cause more of a divide. We need to come together now.''

San Diego Indivisible Downtown is a grassroots volunteer advocacy group inspired by the national Indivisible movement to resist the Trump agenda.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.