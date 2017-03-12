Suspect arrested in connection to Girl Scout theft

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 28-year-old man was behind bars Monday for allegedly snatching a cash box from a Girl Scout selling cookies in front of a Clairemont grocery store.

Erik Mullen was booked into jail on suspicion of petty theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and other charges around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police and jail records.

Mullen allegedly took the cookie proceeds from the victim, who had set up a sales table with her mother outside the Vons store in the Clairemont Town Square shopping center on Clairemont Drive, around 3 p.m. Sunday. He reportedly dropped his cellphone as he fled.

Well done taking this suspect into custody @sdgirlscouts https://t.co/5BhLtp44ek — Shelley Zimmerman (@ChiefZimmerman) March 13, 2017

The victims told reporters there had been more than $400 in the box that was taken.