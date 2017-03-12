Suspect arrested in connection to Girl Scout theft - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect arrested in connection to Girl Scout theft

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 28-year-old man was behind bars Monday for allegedly snatching a cash box from a Girl Scout selling cookies in front of a Clairemont grocery store.

Erik Mullen was booked into jail on suspicion of petty theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and other charges around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police and jail records.

Mullen allegedly took the cookie proceeds from the victim, who had set up a sales table with her mother outside the Vons store in the Clairemont Town Square shopping center on Clairemont Drive, around 3 p.m. Sunday. He reportedly dropped his cellphone as he fled.

The victims told reporters there had been more than $400 in the box that was taken. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.