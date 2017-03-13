City Heights apartment fire displaces residents in two units

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An apartment fire in City Heights displaced residents in seven units early Monday, but luckily no one was injured.

The San Diego Fire Department was called to the 3800 block of Wilson Ave. just after 3 a.m. and quickly evacuated seven units of the apartment complex, according to SDFRD Battalion Chief Craig Newell.

The fire destroyed one unit of the apartment and caused some smoke damage to a second unit, Newell said. All other residents were allowed to re-enter the complex Monday morning. The Red Cross was assisting residents in two units displaced by the fire.

A smoke alarm could not be heard when firefighters arrived on scene and Newell reminded people to “get a smoke detector, get a carbon monoxide detector and check the batteries.”

It was unclear what caused the fire. An investigation was ongoing Monday morning.