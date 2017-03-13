Woman hospitalized after SUV crashes into Paradise Hills home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A driver was injured when her SUV veered off a roadway in the Paradise Hills neighborhood and crashed into a house early Monday.

No one inside the home on Daisy Avenue near Honeysuckle Lane was injured in the crash into its porch area shortly after 5 a.m., according to San Diego police and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The woman behind the wheel of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital to be treated, police said. She was not suspected of driving under the influence.