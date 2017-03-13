Crews break ground on new $1.7M Southcrest park - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Crews break ground on new $1.7M Southcrest park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Groundbreaking is scheduled Monday for a 2.6-acre neighborhood park in Southcrest.

The park in the economically disadvantaged community will include an amphitheater, basketball court, skate park, and jogging/walking trails with exercise stations.

Called Southcrest Trails Neighborhood Park, the $1.7 million facility will also feature security lighting, children's play areas, benches, picnic areas and shelters, barbecues, landscaping and irrigation, and public artwork, according to Civic San Diego, a city agency assisting with the project.

The property is the last part of 66 acres that had been cleared away in 1972 to build a freeway, but the highway project was abandoned six years later. Most of the land has since been filled in by homes, commercial development and a school.

Civic San Diego expects construction to wrap up early next year.  

