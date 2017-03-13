Teenager killed in Tierrasanta hit-and-run identified

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The house majority whip and at least four others were shot at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia early Wednesday.More>>
A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.More>>
A massive fire broke out Wednesday (BST) inside a 27-story apartment building in West London.More>>
The suspect detained Tuesday for questioning after the Camp Pendleton Fire was identified Wednesday as Jose Torres.More>>
The Faulconer Administration came to office emphasizing the theme of One San Diego: Bringing people together to get things done.More>>
The San Diego Humane Society Wednesday announced a public naming contest for the 10,000th feline to be brought into its 24-hour kitten nursery, touted as the first of its kind in the country.More>>
A police dog that was stabbed twice during a foot chase in North Park was recovering today, authorities said.More>>
The woman bitten by a shark near San Onofre State Beach at the end of April remains hospitalized, but is recovering and doing extremely wellMore>>
A 33-year-old motorist was killed early Tuesday in a car crash on a North County road.More>>
Michael Zucchet, the former councilman who leads the city's largest employee union, was named Tuesday to the Port of San Diego Board of Commissioners.More>>
