Teenager killed in Tierrasanta hit-and-run identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 16-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tierrasanta was publicly identified Monday.

Alex Michael Funk was fatally struck by a black four-door car traveling at a high rate of speed while walking with another teen next to the median on the southbound side of Santo Road near Antigua Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner's
Office. The Serra High School student died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries.

His companion was able to jump onto the median to avoid being hit, police said.

The victim was born in Sacramento and moved to San Diego with his family last year, according to an online obituary.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

"He enjoyed spending time with his dog T2, riding his bike and scooter, creating poetry and music, drawing, and joking during ‘family nights,’" the obituary said. "Alex’s light was bright, a beckon to many."

A celebration of life service will be held for Alex at Good Samaritan Church, 4321 Eastgate Mall, at 11 a.m. March 25.

According to the funeral services website, the family asks that instead of flowers, guests bring plants such as lavender, citrus, roses, and rosemary to complete the “smells like home (Sacramento) garden” he had been working on with his mother.

