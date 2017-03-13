'Housing Our Heroes' program falls short of goal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Housing Commission fell short of reaching a goal set by Mayor Kevin Faulconer of providing 1,000 homeless veterans with housing, but are still working to bring the number served up.

More than 850 homeless Veterans living in San Diego have been supported by the "Housing Our Heroes" program since its inception in March 2016. Of those, about 600 veterans are currently renting apartments and 256 others were in search of apartments with rental assistance provided through the program, according to SDHC.

The number served falls short of a goal set by Mayor Kevin Faulconer to house 1,000 homeless veterans living in San Diego, but the commission notes that it is significant that 854 veterans who would not have a place to live without the program, now have housing. The SDHC continues to work towards the 1,000 goals.

More than 320 landlords have joined the “Housing Our Heroes” program, but more are always needed, the SDHC said. To find out how landlords can become involved with the program, email HousingOurHeroes.sdhc.org or call (619) 578-7768.

