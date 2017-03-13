The future of Chargers Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — On Wednesday, FS Investors will begin collecting signatures for a ballot initiative to put its SoccerCity Stadium and Development Plan for Mission Valley before the city council in June.

Included in that initiative is Chargers Park, the training facility and practice fields the city owns in Murphy Canyon.

What's going to happen there?

SoccerCity wants to turn Chargers Park into soccer training facility, but they're not the only ones interested in this 14 acres of prime real estate.

Stadium Manager Mike McSweeney told the Stadium Advisory Board last month several city departments and private developers are interested in the property.

"There appears to be a lot of desire to use the land either by city departments or we could get commercial lessees," said San Diego Attorney Bob Ottilie.

But these other folks may find it difficult to get their hands on the land because it's part of the SoccerCity's initiative, so everybody will have to wait to see if the initiative goes forward.

"For two years, we will not be able to realize a return on that asset at a time when we're now starting to develop budget deficits again for the first time in 6-7 years," Ottilie said.

That asset is 14 acres of prime real estate. Chargers Park was land owned by SDG&E but in a land swap, the city got the property worth $6.3 million and built the training facility and practice fields for the Chargers.

The City also maintains the property and with upgrades, the hit to the taxpayers has been more than $10 million.

Ottilie was one of the lawyers opposed to the Qualcomm Renovation years ago and the ticket guarantee that costs taxpayers a bundle. He's also opposed to this initiative.

"At least when we gave it to the Chargers we knew that while they used it we got a football team. These people are taking it under the guise of bringing us professional soccer team when, as you know when you read the initiative, there's no guarantee at all we're gonna get a soccer team," Ottilie said.

Nor is there a guarantee we'll get a soccer stadium.

This is why developers go through the initiative process because it eliminates years of delay and nobody can change what's in the initiative.

What's going to happen to that land depends on the city council vote in June.