Petitions for San Diego MLS stadium to begin circulating this week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The group that wants to build a world class soccer stadium in San Diego is moving fast. The plan is ready, the investors are lined up and starting Wednesday, you'll see people with petitions.

If the developers get enough signatures, it could either be approved by the city or they could pass it along to the voters.

The people of San Diego are no strangers to petition drives. The last one got plenty of support and made it on the ballot, but we know what happened after that. Voters said no and the Chargers packed their bags and headed to Los Angeles.

Starting Wednesday, another petition will be floating around, this time, for a new soccer stadium.

Every since the Chargers abandoned San Diego, momentum has been building for the next big idea. SoccerCity is apparently the first one in line. For one thing, this plan does not ask the taxpayers for money up front, like the Chargers plan did.

It does, however, contain a smoking land deal where the developer of SoccerCity would get Qualcomm land for pennies on the dollar.

With 160 acres of land, Qualcomm is the biggest parking lost west of the Mississippi, with lots of possibilities.

The NFL is still mumbling about another team in San Diego, but that's all it is.