Petitions for San Diego MLS stadium to begin circulating this we - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Petitions for San Diego MLS stadium to begin circulating this week

Posted: Updated:
Petitions for San Diego MLS stadium to begin circulating this week Petitions for San Diego MLS stadium to begin circulating this week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The group that wants to build a world class soccer stadium in San Diego is moving fast. The plan is ready, the investors are lined up and starting Wednesday, you'll see people with petitions. 

If the developers get enough signatures, it could either be approved by the city or they could pass it along to the voters.

The people of San Diego are no strangers to petition drives. The last one got plenty of support and made it on the ballot, but we know what happened after that. Voters said no and the Chargers packed their bags and headed to Los Angeles. 

Starting Wednesday, another petition will be floating around, this time, for a new soccer stadium.

Every since the Chargers abandoned San Diego, momentum has been building for the next big idea. SoccerCity is apparently the first one in line. For one thing, this plan does not ask the taxpayers for money up front, like the Chargers plan did.

It does, however, contain a smoking land deal where the developer of SoccerCity would get Qualcomm land for pennies on the dollar.

With 160 acres of land, Qualcomm is the biggest parking lost west of the Mississippi, with lots of possibilities. 

The NFL is still mumbling about another team in San Diego, but that's all it is. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.