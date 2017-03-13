HHS Secretary disagrees with Congressional Budget Office analysis on GOP health care plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Congressional Budget Office released its analysis of the GOP's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare sometime Monday.

The analysis from the non-partisan CBO estimated that 14 million more people would be uninsured by 2018 under the GOP's health care plan.

That number would jump to a staggering 24 million more people by 2026.

The CBO predicts the legislation would reduce the federal deficits by $337 billion over the 2017 to 2026 period.

"So we disagree strenuously with the report that was put out. We believe our plan will cover more individuals, at a lower cost and give them the choices they want for the coverage they want for themselves and family, not that the government forces them to buy," said Tom Price, Secretary of Health and Human Services.

In the meantime, President Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Kentucky next Monday to push the GOP health care plan ahead of the House's vote on the measures.

Congresswoman Susan Davis released the following statement on the Congressional Budget Office report:



"It is clear the Republican healthcare repeal will hurt more people than it will help. The CBO reports their bill will result in 24 million Americans losing access to healthcare.



"Congress needs to direct its energy toward reducing healthcare costs and expanding access to coverage. I urge my Republican colleagues to drop their ideological pursuit and work with Democrats to strengthen our nation's healthcare system."

U.S. Congressman Scott Peters slammed the Congressional Republicans' healthcare bill. Peters voted against advancing the bill out of the Energy and Commerce Committee last week, citing independent estimates that it would reduce healthcare access, increase out-of-pocket costs, and undermine insurance markets.



"If these estimates are even in the ballpark, the Republican healthcare bill will nearly double the rate of Americans without health insurance over the next decade. It will rip healthcare coverage away from millions, increase out-of-pocket costs for millions more, and take us back to a time when emergency rooms overflowed with uninsured Americans seeking basic care.