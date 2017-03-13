Pine Valley man who fatally stabbed neighbor with Samurai sword sentenced to six years in prison

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A Pine Valley man who fatally stabbed a neighbor with a 3-foot Samurai sword during an alcohol-fueled argument on the property where they both lived was sentenced Monday to six years in state prison.

Douglas Kell, 21, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter.

Related Link: Pine Valley man arrested on suspicion of murder

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 8000 block of Valley View Trail about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2016, after a neighbor reported hearing loud noises and sounds of an altercation coming from a nearby home. When they arrived, deputies found the lifeless body of 28-year-old Donnie Chip lying in the yard of a home.

Related Link: Pine Valley man accused of murdering neighbor with Samurai sword pleads guilty to murder charge

Kell and Chip got into an argument that turned into a wrestling match. What exactly the two men were arguing about was unclear, said Deputy District Attorney John Cross.

The prosecutor said Chip was stabbed in the chest after Kell retrieved the Samurai sword from inside his house. The victim and the defendant were not roommates but lived on the same property, Cross said.