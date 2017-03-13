Mayors of San Diego, Tijuana sign document reaffirming partnersh - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mayors of San Diego, Tijuana sign document reaffirming partnership between border cities

Posted: Updated:
Mayors of San Diego, Tijuana sign document reaffirming partnership between border cities Mayors of San Diego, Tijuana sign document reaffirming partnership between border cities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The mayors of San Diego and Tijuana signed an agreement Monday reaffirming the partnership between the two border cities.

The document signed by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum spells out how the two municipal governments will cooperate.

"San Diego and Tijuana set an example of how two cities can come together across international boundaries for the good of their citizens,'' Faulconer said.

"Together, Mayor Gastelum and I will continue to work cooperatively and discuss the issues that matter to our residents such as economic development, border infrastructure, our cross-border culture and public safety,'' Faulconer said. "Going forward, it's important that we continue to have clear and open lines of communication and that is what this agreement will help us accomplish.''

The agreement is a renewal of a Memorandum of Understanding that Faulconer and former Tijuana Mayor Jorge Astiazaran signed in 2014. As a result, department directors from both cities have met regularly to collaborate, resulting in cross-border training for firefighters, art exchanges at libraries and the joint promotion of the economic advantages of what civic boosters call "the San Diego-Tijuana megaregion.''

The two-city area is the largest hub for medical device manufacturing in the world, while the San Ysidro Port of Entry is the busiest land border crossing in North America.

Faulconer said at a news conference in Tijuana that the cooperation between the two cities is the region's biggest strength. By working together, the governments can provide better services to residents on both sides of the border, he said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.