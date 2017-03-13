Rescue helicopter crashes in Mexicali, killing at least 4 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Rescue helicopter crashes in Mexicali, killing at least 4

Posted: Updated:

MEXICALI (KUSI) — Four people were killed Monday following a helicopter explosion just across the border from El Centro.

The incident happened next to the El Centinela Mountain in Mexicali. 

The helicopter flying over the area to locate a missing hiker, but when the helicopter descended to pick up a group of rescuers who helped locate the dead women, it got tangled in an overhead power line, spun out of control and exploded.

The four bodies have been located.

The is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.