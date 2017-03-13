Rescue helicopter crashes in Mexicali, killing at least 4

MEXICALI (KUSI) — Four people were killed Monday following a helicopter explosion just across the border from El Centro.
The incident happened next to the El Centinela Mountain in Mexicali.
The helicopter flying over the area to locate a missing hiker, but when the helicopter descended to pick up a group of rescuers who helped locate the dead women, it got tangled in an overhead power line, spun out of control and exploded.
The four bodies have been located.
The is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
