Clairemont man accused of choking sleeping father with crowbar to be in court

In this week's Healthy Living, we zero in on antioxidants and the impact they have on our lives.More>>
Elected officials celebrated Thursday an expansion of a desalination water treatment plant that will allow for the production of 10 million gallons of drinking water per day.More>>
A pilot was hospitalized Thursday after a blimp flying over the U.S. Open in Wisconsin crashed in a open field nearby.More>>
The annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity will continue as scheduled, despite a targeted shooting of Republican lawmakers participating in the game the day before that left five injured.More>>
A parolee accused of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.More>>
Late "Batman'' actor Adam West will be honored Thursday night at Los Angeles City Hall, with officials lighting the side of the building with a 70-foot tall "bat signal.''More>>
A Colorado man was convicted Thursday of kidnapping a a 21-year-old German exchange student in Pacific Beach on New Year's Eve and raping her in his truck at knifepoint.More>>
A motorist who was allegedly speeding and under the influence of alcohol when he struck a pedestrian on a street near Little Italy waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday and agreed to stand trial in San Diego Superior Court.More>>
The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche offloaded roughly 18 tons of cocaine seized by eight cutters in the drug transit zone in the Eastern Pacific from late March through June.More>>
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Thursday that Aimee Faucett, who was his chief of staff when he was a councilman, was hired to replace his current top adviser, who is leaving next month to join a national consulting firm.More>>
