Clairemont man accused of choking sleeping father with crowbar to be in court

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Arraignment is scheduled Tuesday for a man accused of attacking his elderly father with a crowbar while he was sleeping following an argument in their North Clairemont-area home.

The suspect, Charles Duval, and his 87-year-old father got into an argument sometime before the older man went to bed Thursday night at their residence in the 5500 block of Diane Avenue, according to San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez. It was not immediately clear what they were fighting about.

Later that night, Duval, 62, allegedly armed himself with a crowbar and used it to choke his sleeping father.

The suspect then dropped the weapon and pummeled the victim with his fists, causing numerous non-life-threatening contusions, Martinez said.

The victim struggled to defend himself and was unable to call for help because the suspect had disabled the phone, the officer said. The father later told police he believed his son had been trying to kill him.

Duval called 911 shortly before midnight and allegedly confessed to the crime, police said. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and elder abuse.