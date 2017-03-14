Community remembers Catherine Kennedy with vigil at Escondido Ci - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Community remembers Catherine Kennedy with vigil at Escondido City Hall

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — A vigil will be held Tuesday for Catherine Kennedy who was killed in crossfire from an alleged gang shootout in Escondido while driving home from church.

Catherine Kennedy, a 55 year-old dental hygienist from Escondido, will be remembered at a vigil outside Escondido City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Community members wishing to pay their respect to Kennedy are welcome to attend. 

Kennedy was a member of Saint Timothy's Church in Escondido and her co-workers described her as a passionate person who would be greatly missed.

“She worked at the very same chair here in the office for 22 years,” a statement on her employer’s Facebook Page read. “She was passionate about making a difference in her patients lives and everyone with whom she came in contact.”

Residents said they heard about six gunshots ring out about 9 p.m. Tuesday March 7. At least one resident rushed to aid Kennedy until paramedics arrived.

She was found with a gunshot wound to her head after her silver Toyota Camry crashed into a vehicle parked alongside eastbound Grand Ave. near Midway Drive, according to Escondido police Lt. Justin Murphy.

Kennedy was taken to Palomar Medical Center after the shooting, but later died from her injuries.

Community members who did not know Kennedy, gathered the evening of the shooting to speak out on gang violence in their neighborhoods and to pay respects to Kennedy.

No suspects have been identified and a description of the shooter was not made available.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call detectives at (760) 839-4926 or (760) 839-4422. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (760) 743-8477.

