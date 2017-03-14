Nor'easter causes some cancellations from San Diego Internationa - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Nor'easter causes some cancellations from San Diego International Airport

Flights in San Diego were experiencing cancellations and delays Tuesday as major storm dumped heavy snow onto the northeast United States.

The winter blizzard, called a Nor'easter, is bringing cold air, gusty winds and freezing temperatures to New England states. In San Diego, flights departing for northeastern states were experiencing delays and cancellations. To check your flight status, visit here

