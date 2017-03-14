Rancho Penesquitos home invasion suspect arrested

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A local cannabis farmer is still feeling the effects of an armed robbery that happened over the weekend. The robbers got away with about 18 pounds of marijuana.More>>
A documented gang member accused of fatally shooting a career Navy man in an unprovoked attack outside a comedy club at Horton Plaza pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges.More>>
In this week's Healthy Living, we zero in on antioxidants and the impact they have on our lives.More>>
Elected officials celebrated Thursday an expansion of a desalination water treatment plant that will allow for the production of 10 million gallons of drinking water per day.More>>
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force asked the public Thursday to help identify and locate an individual responsible for a bank robbery in La Jolla.More>>
A man who repeatedly stabbed a county psychiatric nurse as she arrived at work in San Diego's Morena District last year was convicted Thursday of premeditated attempted murder.More>>
The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche offloaded roughly 18 tons of cocaine seized by eight cutters in the drug transit zone in the Eastern Pacific from late March through June.More>>
Late "Batman'' actor Adam West will be honored Thursday night at Los Angeles City Hall, with officials lighting the side of the building with a 70-foot tall "bat signal.''More>>
A Colorado man was convicted Thursday of kidnapping a a 21-year-old German exchange student in Pacific Beach on New Year's Eve and raping her in his truck at knifepoint.More>>
