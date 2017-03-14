Rancho Penesquitos home invasion suspect arrested - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Rancho Penesquitos home invasion suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 34-year-old Rancho Penasquitos man was behind bars Tuesday for allegedly breaking into two of his neighbors' houses while the
residents were home.

A woman who lives in the 14000 block of Del Diablo Lane allegedly saw Jonathan Romero Miranda, 34, sneaking into her home through a downstairs window shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday. She yelled at him, then went upstairs to call for help, according to San Diego police.

The intruder took a laptop and ran out through an open garage door, which he closed on the way out, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

Less than 10 minutes later, Miranda entered a home in the 15000 block of Penasquitos Drive through a broken garage window and demanded money and other items from a resident, according to the officer.

A roommate heard a commotion from outside and came in to see what was going on. Buttle said the suspect threatened to stab both residents before fleeing empty-handed.

Miranda was arrested after one of the victims in the second break-in recognized him as living in the neighborhood and alerted police. Victims in both break-ins told police he was wearing a blue shirt. 

 Miranda was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of burglary, robbery, making criminal threats, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

