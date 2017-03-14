Toxicology report confirms alcohol and meth in system of man who - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Toxicology report confirms alcohol and meth in system of man who drowned in Rainbow Creek with child

5-year-old Phillip Campbell of Fallbrook 5-year-old Phillip Campbell of Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (KUSI) — The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office Tuesday confirmed the presence of alcohol and methamphetamine in the system of the man who drowned, along with a 5-year-old boy, after their vehicle was swept away by the flood waters of Rainbow Creek.

Phillip Campbell, 5, was reported missing Jan. 29, when the car the boy was riding in was washed away by rushing floodwaters off the 4800 block of Fifth Street in Rainbow, according to sheriff's officials.

The driver, close family friend Roland Phillips, 73, was found dead near his overturned and sunken vehicle on the edge of Rainbow Creek several hours later.

The Toxicological testing completed by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was positive for alcohol (ethanol) and methamphetamine and its active metabolite amphetamine.

