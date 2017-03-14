Satellite images from Google Earth show construction of nuclear storage facility

SAN ONOFRE (KUSI) — Some shocking images were taken over San Onofre Tuesday, showing a massive nuclear storage facility almost completed.

This is surprising to a lot of people because they thought millions of pounds of nuclear waste would be dumped far from the Ocean, but it appears that isn't the case.

But the battle is not over.

The San Onofre Nuclear Plant is shaping up to be one of the biggest boondoggles in California history, a story surrounded by secret meetings and shady, backroom deals.

First, a malfunction shut the plant down forever. Then, a backroom deal forced rate payers to pickup the $3.3 billion tab for their mistakes.

Now, new satellite images from Google Earth show San Onofre is moving ahead fast and furious. Contains seen in the images could eventually store millions of pounds of spend nuclear fuel, 100 feet from the Ocean.

"I'm 100 percent against any nuclear waste being buried in this area," said John Gallagher, who lives near the area. " ... and to put it in a place that's 100 feet from the ocean, it affect the whole eco-system, anybody that wants to use the water."

If you drive by San Onofre these days, it's a beehive of activity.

Part of that is building the underground silos, but once again, most people were under the impression that the nuclear fuel would be sent far, far away from the coast.

In fact, the Nevada Desert already has a storage facility for nuclear waste with plenty of room. But a powerful senator from Nevada killed the deal to send it there.

So now, three million pounds of nuclear waste could find a forever home along a pristine piece of coastline.