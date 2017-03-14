One person injured after fire burns through Carlsbad home

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — A house fire near Calavera Hills Community Park left one person injured Tuesday.

The blaze in the 2900 block of Ridgefield Avenue in Carlsbad was reported shortly after 3 p.m., authorities said.

Medics airlifted the victim, whose identity was not immediately available, to a trauma center for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity.

Initial reports indicated that a candle may have sparked the fire, police Lt. Jeff Chapman said.