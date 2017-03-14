One person injured after fire burns through Carlsbad home - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

One person injured after fire burns through Carlsbad home

One person injured after fire burns through Carlsbad home One person injured after fire burns through Carlsbad home

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — A house fire near Calavera Hills Community Park left one person injured Tuesday.

The blaze in the 2900 block of Ridgefield Avenue in Carlsbad was reported shortly after 3 p.m., authorities said.

Medics airlifted the victim, whose identity was not immediately available, to a trauma center for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity.

Initial reports indicated that a candle may have sparked the fire, police Lt. Jeff Chapman said.

