Parents and teachers voice budget cut concerns at school budget - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Parents and teachers voice budget cut concerns at school budget meeting

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Unified School District has already made some tough budget cuts, handing out over 1,400 pink slips, but the discussion over what the next school year looks like appears to be far from over.

School board members heard from teachers and parents Tuesday who are both angry, sad and scared. They want the district to resend the layoffs and find other ways to cut the budget.

It was another emotional school board meeting, one of several since the San Diego Unified School District announced it was going to make cuts to balance a more than $124 million projected budget shortfall. 

Last week, more than 1,400 pink slips were delivered to district employees, affecting nearly every department. 

Parents of special needs children say eliminating 150 special education teachers is just wrong, it's a move that would require some special needs kids to be bussed to new schools. 

Parents were also making the case for keeping another department facing deep cuts, elementary physical education.

The president of the San Diego Education Association said budget cuts shouldn't come at the expense of teachers and students. 

District officials said not everyone who received a pink slip will lose their job. Early retirement packages are being offered to more than 1,500 teachers, which could save positions and the governor's final budget, which comes out in June, could also make more room for teachers. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.