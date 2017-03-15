2005 tax return shows President Trump made $150 million, paid $3 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

2005 tax return shows President Trump made $150 million, paid $38 million in taxes

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Trump's 2005 tax return was released Tuesday revealing he paid $38 million in income taxes that year.

According to the Associate Press, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow obtained the tax returns and planned on releasing the information during her show. Maddow received the information from Journalist David Cay Johnston, who received the tax return information in the mail from an anonymous source.

The White House responded by saying releasing that information is illegal. 

"You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago," according to The White House.

According to AP, Trump refused to release his tax returns during the campaign, claiming they were being audited. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

