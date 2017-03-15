Elephant found dead at San Diego Zoo, cause of death under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — It was a very sad day at the San Diego Zoo as animal care staff members found a deceased elephant during their morning rounds.

Mila was an African Elephant who was 45 years old. She came to the San Diego Zoo in November 2013 from the Franklin Zoo in New Zealand. She quickly became a favorite, so needless to say, staff workers are grieving her loss.

In a statement released to KUSI, staff members asked for condolences for the people who worked closely with her.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown, but veterinary staff will perform the post-mortem necropsy at the San Diego Zoo's Elephant Care Center. The Elephant Care Center is a sanctuary for these wild animals, providing a home for geriatric elephants and ones who need extensive medical care.

Since it's opening in 2009, the center has provided a home for a number of elephants, both Asian and African species. The difference between the two is the size, African elephants are much bigger and have much larger ears.

African elephants are the largest land animals on Earth and can live up to 70 years.