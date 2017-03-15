Clouds persist throughout the day in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Most parts of San Diego County will remain cloudy Wednesday, with some sunshine peeking through.

Patchy fog will persist in coastal areas for the majority of the day, with some cloud coverage lasting for inland areas and valleys throughout the day. Patchy fog may affect morning commuters.

Despite the cloud coverage, temperatures will be warm. Wednesday's high temperatures will be 68 to 73 degrees at the beaches, 77 to 82 inland, 81 to 86 in the valleys, 77 to 81 in the mountains and 91 to 96 in the deserts.

