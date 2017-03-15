Controlled burn scheduled for Pine Valley

PINE VALLEY (KUSI) — A series of controlled burns will begin Wednesday when 40 acres of standing vegetation will go up in flames about 5 miles south of Pine Valley.

Cal Fire and the Corte Madera Ranch plan to begin the prescribed burn at 8 a.m., according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jason Malneritch. It will be the first of several to occur over the next two weeks.

Smoke from the burn may be visible throughout San Diego County, Malneritch said.