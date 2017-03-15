New accountability report ranks California schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Students, parents and educators will have a new way of finding out how their neighborhood school is performing beginning Wednesday, when the California Department of Education rolls out its new School Dashboard Report.

The San Diego Unified School District performed well under California's new school accountability system.

San Diego Unified School District officials say the new way of evaluating schools will be a big improvement over the previous method, in which only student test scores were used.

``I'm extremely pleased with how San Diego Unified performed compared to other large districts across the state,'' Superintendent Cindy Marten said. ``Our scores show real growth and strong results in nearly every category.''

The district achieved the ``green'' level, which is the second highest level and the state target, on four of the five indicators -- suspension rate, graduation rate, English language arts, and mathematics. On the fifth indicator, English learner progress, the district mark was ``yellow,'' or median performance.

It replaces the Academic Performance Index, or API, which relied on test scores to produce a single score that offered a limited view of school performance.

For each state indicator, districts, schools, and student groups will receive a color-coded performance level.

The performance of state indicators will be color-coded based on the status or latest results and ranked as "very high," "high," "medium," "low," or "very low."

The growth or change, which is the status compared to the previous year or years will be labeled as "declined significantly," "declined," "maintained," "increased" and "increased significantly" in each area.

Each circle will have a different number of segments that corresponds to a specific color. The five performance levels will be blue (highest), green, yellow, orange and red (lowest).

The first year of the accountability system will be a field test, intended as an early model that will be fully implemented after feedback and adjustments. It was scheduled to go live at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.