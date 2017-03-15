New accountability report ranks California schools

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The death toll from a fire that engulfed a London high rise apartment building has raised to 30 and is expected to continue growing, London police say.More>>
The annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity will continue as scheduled, despite a targeted shooting of Republican lawmakers participating in the game the day before that left five injured.More>>
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department will have extra firefighters on hand Friday and over the weekend as a heat wave sends temperatures soaring, which could increase the risk for wildfires.More>>
A parolee was arrested on suspicion of sparking an 85-acre brush fire on the border of Oceanside and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton earlier this week, police said Friday.More>>
As graduation season continues around San Diego, the University of California's San Diego campus will host a visit from a worldwide spiritual leader.More>>
A San Diego man who often performs at venues around the area is asking for help in getting his stolen fiddles back.More>>
Authorities have publicly identified a 20-year-old motorist killed when her car crashed into the back of a disabled commercial truck in Poway.More>>
San Diego police were on the lookout today for a 85-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who went missing from his Mira Mesa-area home.More>>
A man armed with a handgun held police at bay on the grounds of a San Diego middle school for more than three hours Thursday before being taken into custody.More>>
Late "Batman'' actor Adam West was honored Thursday night at Los Angeles City Hall, with officials lighting the side of the building with a 70-foot tall "bat signal.''More>>
