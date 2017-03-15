County considers barring all marijuana businesses in unincorpora - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

County considers barring all marijuana businesses in unincorporated areas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will consider Wednesday a ban on all marijuana businesses in unincorporated county areas, including medical marijuana dispensaries already open for business and any new retailers.

The current marijuana moratorium is set to end Thursday.    

The board met in January to consider a package of regulations for medical marijuana facilities in the unincorporated areas and whether to extend a moratorium on new dispensaries for an additional year, but Vice Chairwoman Kristin Gaspar instead proposed an all-out ban.

The board was presented with a variety of zoning options before the ban was suggested.

Two medical marijuana dispensaries — near El Cajon and in Ramona — currently operate in unincorporated areas. They would be allowed to remain open for five years before being forced to close, if the ban is enacted.

The ban would include all medical and non-medical marijuana facilities, collectives, dispensaries and cultivation in the unincorporated areas of San Diego County.

