San Diego Fire-Rescue responds to lifeguard response time claims

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The 14th Dalai Lama Friday shared a message about embracing diversity and living lives filled with kindness and compassion when he spoke at UC San Diego in a sold-out appearance a day before speaking at the school's invitation-only commencement ceremony.More>>
The 14th Dalai Lama Friday shared a message about embracing diversity and living lives filled with kindness and compassion when he spoke at UC San Diego in a sold-out appearance a day before speaking at the school's invitation-only commencement ceremony.More>>
Temperatures in inland San Diego County will begin climbing Friday as a heat wave that could potentially push temperatures in the deserts to around the 120-degree mark in the coming days hits the region.More>>
Temperatures in inland San Diego County will begin climbing Friday as a heat wave that could potentially push temperatures in the deserts to around the 120-degree mark in the coming days hits the region.More>>
President Donald Trump traveled to Miami Friday to announce he was restoring some travel and economic restrictions on Cuba that were eased during the Obama administration.More>>
President Donald Trump traveled to Miami Friday to announce he was restoring some travel and economic restrictions on Cuba that were eased during the Obama administration.More>>
A local cannabis farmer is still feeling the effects of an armed robbery that happened over the weekend. The robbers got away with about 18 pounds of marijuana.More>>
A local cannabis farmer is still feeling the effects of an armed robbery that happened over the weekend. The robbers got away with about 18 pounds of marijuana.More>>
A Minnesota police officer was charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile was acquitted by a jury Friday Castile was a black motorist who was shot and killed by a police officer at a St. Paul traffic stop.More>>
A Minnesota police officer was charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile was acquitted by a jury Friday Castile was a black motorist who was shot and killed by a police officer at a St. Paul traffic stop.More>>
A cyclist is recovering from serious injuries in a North County hospital Thursday after he was thrown from his bike and hit by a truck Thursday in San Marcos, authorities said.More>>
A cyclist is recovering from serious injuries in a North County hospital Thursday after he was thrown from his bike and hit by a truck Thursday in San Marcos, authorities said.More>>
A San Diego man who often performs at venues around the area is asking for help in getting his stolen fiddles back.More>>
A San Diego man who often performs at venues around the area is asking for help in getting his stolen fiddles back.More>>
Authorities have publicly identified a 20-year-old motorist killed when her car crashed into the back of a disabled commercial truck in Poway.More>>
Authorities have publicly identified a 20-year-old motorist killed when her car crashed into the back of a disabled commercial truck in Poway.More>>
San Diego police were on the lookout today for a 85-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who went missing from his Mira Mesa-area home.More>>
San Diego police were on the lookout today for a 85-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who went missing from his Mira Mesa-area home.More>>
A man armed with a handgun held police at bay on the grounds of a San Diego middle school for more than three hours Thursday before being taken into custody.More>>
A man armed with a handgun held police at bay on the grounds of a San Diego middle school for more than three hours Thursday before being taken into custody.More>>