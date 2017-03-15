San Diego Fire-Rescue responds to lifeguard response time claims

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Brian Fennessy and other city officials responded to claims that changes to dispatching procedures cause delayed response times and cause confusion.

Lifeguard union leader Ed Harris said that the changes — that route inland water rescue calls to the fire department instead of directly to lifeguards — have caused responses to take longer, including in the case of a near drowning in Mission Bay over the weekend. He wrote in a recent op-ed in the OB Rag that costs increase when firefighters and fire engines are sent to calls historically handled by lifeguards, and fewer fire department resources are available for other emergencies.

Related Link: Lifeguard Union files grievance in change over 911 call routing

"We cannot afford to have the Fire Department divert our trainers, personnel and budget,'' Harris wrote. "Teaching Fire Fighters how to swim and perform river rescue is not acceptable."

The lifeguard union, which is part of Teamsters Local 911, has filed a grievance in opposition to the changes.

Fire officials countered that forwarding inland water rescue calls to the Fire Emergency Command & Data Center was necessary because the lifeguards' dispatch system, which only allows for two calls to be answered at a time, is quickly overwhelmed. That leads to some 911 calls going unanswered during high-volume periods, such as in severe storm conditions.

Related Link: Lifeguard union cites second incident, claiming dispatch routing puts lives at risk

Fennessy said that emergency response times have actually improved since the dispatch change. The minor change has resulted in no calls going unanswered during extreme storm conditions this year, and provides firefighters and lifeguards with another chance to collaborate.

"Lifeguards and firefighters are dispatched to inland water rescues simultaneously and within seconds of 911 calls -- far faster than lifeguard dispatch is able to accomplish,'' Fennessy said at a mid-morning briefing at the department's Metro Zone Emergency Command & Data Center. "The decision to have inland water rescue calls forwarded from San Diego police to this center has resulted in significant public safety improvements."

Fennessy said called Harris' allegation that the change has been causing serious confusion "patently false."

"There's been no confusion on the part of the police and the fire-rescue department dispatchers and there have been no delays as a result of this change," Fennessy said. He added that Sunday's rescue call involving a child in Mission Bay was not delayed.

Referring to Sunday's disputed rescue call, the chief denounced what he described as a ``disgraceful'' effort to ``politicize a family's personal tragedy.''

``Shame on you, Ed Harris,'' he said.

Following the news conference, the union official denied that he had any ulterior motive for his efforts to reverse the dispatch change.

Harris reiterated that emergency personnel's response was delayed ``by a full minute'' during the near-drowning event at Mission Bay last weekend and insisted that the former dispatching system -- in which seasoned lifeguards directly answered water-rescue calls -- was considerably more efficient and effective.

``We made 9,000 water rescues last year, and that's a darned good record,'' he said.

According to Harris, the city lifeguard agency got a mere 15 minutes' notice prior to the dispatch change going into effect on Dec. 15 -- shortly before a strong storm hit the region.



