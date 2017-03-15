Identities revealed in Vista homicide investigation - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Identities revealed in Vista homicide investigation



SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has completed the autopsies of those involved in a murder-suicide investigation in Vista.  

Homicide detectives were investigating an apparent murder-suicide Monday morning after a friend of one of the victims discovered three bodies in a Vista home.  

The first victim has been identified as Kimberley Williams. The cause of death was determined to be a single gunshot wound. That manner of death was homicide.

The second victim has been identified as Travis Whitt. The cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide.

The suspect has been identified as Richard Contreras. The cause of death was determined to be a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. The manner of death was suicide.

On Sunday, San Diego Sheriff's Deputies responded to a radio call of a fight at 1420 Phil Mar Ln., Vista. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the occupants of the residence and the subject who called the Sheriff's Department. All of the subjects on scene were uncooperative and refused to provide deputies with any information about the fight.

