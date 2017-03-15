Arrest made in connection to fatal Tierrasanta hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An arrest was made Wednesday in the fatal Tierrasanta hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old Alex Funk.

Jessica Medsker, 20, was identified as the driver involved in the collision and was arrested at 5000 Ducos Place in Tierrasanta.

Medsker was booked into La Colinas Women’s Detention Facility for felony hit-and-run.

On March 9, 16-year-old Alex Funk was struck by a vehicle while walking with a friend southbound on the 5600 block of Santo Road in Tierrasanta. After the collision, the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene. His companion was able to jump onto the median to avoid being hit, police said.

Funk died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The victim was born in Sacramento and moved to San Diego with his family last year, according to an online obituary.

"He enjoyed spending time with his dog T2, riding his bike and scooter, creating poetry and music, drawing, and joking during ‘family nights,’" the obituary said. "Alex’s light was bright, a beckon to many."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.