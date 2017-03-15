Arrest made in connection to fatal Tierrasanta hit-and-run - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Arrest made in connection to fatal Tierrasanta hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:
16-year-old Alex Funk (Lilah Effron) 16-year-old Alex Funk (Lilah Effron)
Jessica Medsker, 20 Jessica Medsker, 20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An arrest was made Wednesday in the fatal Tierrasanta hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old Alex Funk.

Jessica Medsker, 20, was identified as the driver involved in the collision and was arrested at 5000 Ducos Place in Tierrasanta. 

Medsker was booked into La Colinas Women’s Detention Facility for felony hit-and-run.

On March 9, 16-year-old Alex Funk was struck by a vehicle while walking with a friend southbound on the 5600 block of Santo Road in Tierrasanta. After the collision, the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene. His companion was able to jump onto the median to avoid being hit, police said.

Related Link: Teenager killed in Tierrasanta hit-and-run identified

Funk died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The victim was born in Sacramento and moved to San Diego with his family last year, according to an online obituary.

"He enjoyed spending time with his dog T2, riding his bike and scooter, creating poetry and music, drawing, and joking during ‘family nights,’" the obituary said. "Alex’s light was bright, a beckon to many."

Related Link: Teenager walking along Tierrasanta killed in hit-and-run

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.