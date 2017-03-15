Two federal judges block President Trump's immigration order

HAWAII (KUSI) — A second federal judge joined Hawaii in ruling President Donald Trump's revised immigration order discriminatory Thursday, halting the order the day it was set to take effect.

A Hawaii federal judge blocked the executive order late Wednesday and a Maryland federal judge followed suit early Thursday.

According to CNN, U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson concluded that despite the revisions, the order "still failed to pass legal muster."

In Maryland, U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang said despite changes that removed preferences for religious minorities, President Trump's order was still "the realization of the long-envisioned Muslim ban."

President Trump addressed the rulings at a rally in Nashville, Tennessee Wednesday evening, calling them "unprecedented judicial overreach" and said his administration would fight the ruling all the way to the Supreme Court.

"We're going to win. We're going to keep our citizens safe," the president said. "The danger is clear. The law is clear. The need for my executive order is clear."

The ruling means that travelers and refugees from six Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya — will still be able to travel to the United States.

Hawaii filed a lawsuit March 9 against President Trump's revised travel ban and Oregon followed suit the next afternoon.

"Hawaii is special in that it has always been non-discriminatory in both its history and constitution," Attorney General Douglas Chin said. "Twenty percent of the people are foreign-born, 100,000 are non-citizens and 20 percent of the labor force is foreign-born."

According to CNN, the Trump Administration took just over a month to rewrite the executive order, which removed Iraq from the list of banned countries.

Washington was the first state to file a lawsuit against the original travel ban issued by the president, which resulted in halting its implementation around the Country.