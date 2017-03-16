Parents fight for a beloved coach who may lose his job in budget cuts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The budget deficit within the San Diego Unified School District could cause some beloved teachers to lose their positions.
More than 1,400 teachers received notices which stated that their positions may be replaced and their jobs potentially terminated. Some parents are outraged over the news, particularly over a beloved coach who could lose his job.
Passionate parents and students showed up to support a beloved coach from Sunset View Elementary School. Coach Cory Brucker is at risk of having his physical education class replaced by another teacher in the school district who doesn't specialize in the subject.
Coach Brucker teaches his students about nutrition and the importance of exercise. He also encourages them to participate in extracurricular activities as well as charity events like Chelsea's Run.
Parents were told a rally was being held at the Eugene Brucker Education Center for teachers who may be laid off. What they found was a closed-door meeting that they weren't invited into. They still stayed to show their support for a teacher they don't want to lose.
Coach Brucker and other prep time teachers are claiming that the school district is not honoring their contracts.
KUSI obtained a statement from a spokesperson with the San Diego Unified School District. They said, "at this time, only notices of potential layoffs have been given. No one has received a pink sip and no one will know until May. Parents can be reassured that class size and curriculum will remain the same next year."
The also stated that the kids are the priority and even though they don't want to see anyone go, layoffs may be their only options.
Coach Brucker will receive a reply to his grievance in 10 days.
