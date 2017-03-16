Low clouds, fog to last through mid-morning - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Low clouds, fog to last through mid-morning

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Conditions are expected to be warm and dry Thursday with some cloud coverage in the morning hours. 

San Diego County is seeing patchy, dense fog Thursday morning. Fog is expected to lift in most areas by mid-morning but along the coast, it will persist until about mid-day. It will return again Thursday evening. Low clouds may also persist throughout the day.   

Temperatures are above average for this time of year for another day. Dry conditions with little atmospheric moisture continues. 

By the middle of next week, a weather pattern shift will occur and San Diego may experience some light rain. 

