SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — In honor of Saint Patrick's Day, KUSI Family Business Thursday is honoring a business that brings a little bit of the British Isles to San Diego.

Scottish Treasures Celtic Corner is a family owned and operated business in Coronado that offers quality imports from Scotland, Ireland England and Wales. Marjorie, Tricia, and Jim Logan started the business by attending Scottish events in San Diego in 1989 and nine years later, opened their first storefront in Coronado.

"We feature many unique products, some of which won't be seen anywhere else in the United States," the Logan's said. "From kilt rentals to having a hand made in Scotland made to measure kilt, to full line of accessories, ladies wear, kilts for kids, jewelry, and much more."

So if you're looking for that perfect Saint Patrick's Day kilt, try Scottish Treasures Celtic Corner in Coronado. Get more information about the business here.