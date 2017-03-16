Police raid North Park marijuana dispensary

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The County is providing relief for San Diegans with designated “Cool Zones” during the heat wave that is being felt across San Diego Every summer the County designates air-conditions sites where San Diegans can escape the heat and save on energy costs.More>>
Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, delivered a message Saturday to UC San Diego graduates centered on the power of compassion and the importance of emotional knowledge.More>>
Seven crew members are reportedly missing after a U.S. Navy destroyer — the USS Fitzgerald — collided with a Japanese merchant ship Saturday morning (GMT).More>>
Earlier this week, the San Diego City Council shut down the idea of a special election.More>>
The Republican Party of San Diego is having its annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner at the Marriot Marquis in downtown San Diego next week.
The gathering is one of the largest Republican dinners outside Washington D.C. About 800 guests from across the country are expected.
The acting Executive Director of San Diego County's Republican Party — Sage Naumann — joined KUSI with more.More>>
A 31-year-old man was shot to death in front of a Pauma Valley restaurant, authorities said Saturday.More>>
Alcohol and marijuana are about to be prohibited at Lemon Grove's eight city parks beginning in July, according to city officials.More>>
A man was found dead Friday in a home in the North Clairemont area of San Diego.More>>
A cyclist is recovering from serious injuries in a North County hospital Thursday after he was thrown from his bike and hit by a truck Thursday in San Marcos, authorities said.More>>
A San Diego man who often performs at venues around the area is asking for help in getting his stolen fiddles back.More>>
