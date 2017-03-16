Police raid North Park marijuana dispensary - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police raid North Park marijuana dispensary

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An alleged illegal marijuana dispensary was raided by San Diego police Thursday.

The Dam Coffee Company on Illinois Street was served a search warrant and narcotics officers found round 7 pounds of marijuana, along with edible marijuana products, concentrated cannabis and cash, SDPD Lt. Matt Novak said.

Three employees were taken into custody and were cited for alleged sales of marijuana and operation of an illegal business.

Novak said the investigation was ongoing and further charges against others associated with the businesses may be sought.

